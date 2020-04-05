KITCHENER -- There are now eight cases of COVID-19 in Six Nations of the Grand River territory.

Officials say the newest case was confirmed on April 3 and Ohsweken Public Health has been in touch with everyone who may have come into contact with that individual.

Each one is now self-isolating.

“Rest assured, the eight positive cases in the community are receiving the best care possible from our public health and health services teams,” said Elected Chief Mark Hill in a press release. “I echo the call from our health professionals that it is more important than ever to stay home, and only go out if it’s absolutely necessary.”

On March 30 the community set up checkpoints at the territory’s entrances in an effort to stop the number of people coming into their community and slow the spread of the virus.

Those checkpoints continue to remain in place.