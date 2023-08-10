Six Nations remembers Canadian music icon Robbie Robertson

Six Nations of the Grand River is remembering Canadian music icon and The Band lead guitarist and songwriter Robbie Robertson.

The Toronto-born artist was of Mohawk and Cayuga descent. He spent summers at the Six Nations of the Grand River reserve where his mother Rosemarie Dolly Chrysler grew up.

“Six Nations of the Grand River sends its deepest condolences to Mr. Robertson’s family. He should be remembered not only for his music, but for the tremendous individual he was, and for the love and contributions he had for his Indigenous roots,” elected Chief Mark B. Hill said in a news release.

In lieu of flowers or gifts, the Robertson’s family has requested that donations be made to Woodland Cultural Centre (WCC), an organization that Robertson was passionate about.

The WCC is dedicated to preserving and promoting the rich history and culture of Indigenous Peoples.

“We are grateful for all the requests and donations that have already been made in Robbie's memory. We know that he would be proud to see his legacy live on through this important cause," Hill added.

Former Six Nations of the Grand River Elected Council Chief Ava Hill served with Robertson as cultural centre campaign committee co-chair and spoke on behalf of WCC.

“Robbie was a dear friend and colleague, a giant in the music industry and an inspiration to many young Indigenous musicians and youth across the country,” she said in the release. “The community of Six Nations is saddened today, but know that his music and his dedication to all Indigenous peoples will live on as we continue to work towards creating a new cultural centre, a place where we can showcase future musicians who have been inspired by Robbie.”

The 80-year-old musician died surrounded by family, a statement from his manager said.

With files from The Canadian Press