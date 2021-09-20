Six Nations polling stations moved due to a blockade
Elections Canada says three polling stations on Six Nations were relocated Monday due to a blockade.
Those taking part in the blockade informed workers that they wanted the stations removed.
Elections Canada says signs will redirect voters in the Brantford-Brant riding to the Oakland Community Centre.
Last week the Haudenosaunee Confederacy issued a letter calling for the removal of polling stations and election material on their territory.
The letter reads, in part: “The Confederacy Council has, and always will continue to discourage Onkwehonwe from participating in the election of leaders of other governments. This is a violation of Treaties and commitments our Ancestors made amoungst the Onkwehonweh and the immigrants that arrived over the past 400 years.”
It goes on to say: “Canada has a Treaty obligation to respect our Nationhood, as we have never relinquished our sovereignty and we view the actions of all involved in Canada’s election as doing such, in violation of Treaty Rights and Responsibilities we each are under obligation to fulfill.”
Alison Macdonald, the Liberal candidate for Brantford-Brant, posted on Twitter Monday morning that she was unable to vote due to the blockade. She later deleted her post and shared the news that the polling station had been moved to the Oakland Community Centre.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
UPDATED | Election day 2021: Canadians to decide who will lead the country
After 36 days of parties campaigning for their votes, Canadians are making their voices heard, heading to the polls across 338 ridings to elect their next member of Parliament and ultimately determining who will form the next federal government at a pivotal time in the pandemic.
Detective who solved murder of Ontario doctor says killer made big mistake trying to hide his crime
The lead detective on the horrific murder of an Ontario doctor says the killer made one big mistake when trying to cover up the crime, leaving investigators a calling card that led them straight to his door.
Canada-U.S. border impact uncertain after U.S. says foreign visitors will have to be vaccinated
U.S. President Joe Biden's administration has announced its first clear indication that it is preparing to ease travel restrictions first imposed in March 2020, but details are in short supply, including how the new policy will specifically impact travel at the Canada-U.S. land border, where non-essential visitors remain prohibited from crossing.
Where can I vote and what do I need to bring?
Follow the CTVNews.ca live blog for real-time updates, analysis and 2021 federal election results as they come in. We will also feature updates from the headquarters of every major federal party.
Race remains very close between Liberals and Conservatives on eve of 44th federal election: Nanos
On the eve of the 44th federal election, the race between the Liberals and Conservatives remains very close, while Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau maintains a slight advantage over Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole when it comes to preferred prime minister.
Long lineups form outside some polling stations across Toronto
Long lineups are forming outside some polling stations across the Greater Toronto Area after the number of voting venues in several GTA ridings were slashed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Election primer: Everything you need to know before you vote
On election day, CTVNews.ca has you covered every step of the way.
Pfizer Canada cites 'urgency' in plans to seek authorization for kids' COVID vaccine
Pfizer Canada says it plans to provide Health Canada with data showing its COVID-19 vaccine works for children in a bid to seek authorization 'as early as possible.'
Princess Beatrice 'delighted' to announce birth of her daughter
Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have had a baby daughter, Buckingham Palace said Monday.
London
-
Election Day 2021: Londoners express 'voter anxiety' at the polls
Many Londoners are headed to the polls with ‘voter anxiety,' as Canada's pandemic-era election reaches the finish line Monday.
-
Crash involving light post snarls traffic in south London
A relatively minor collision caused some major headaches for commuters Monday morning.
-
Bullet hole found in garage of student residence near Fanshawe College
London police are appealing for information from the public after damage from a gunshot was found in the garage door of a student residence near Fanshawe College.
Windsor
-
Municipality reaches deal with province to move Wheatley explosion investigation forward
The Municipality of Chatham-Kent has signed an agreement with the provincial Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry to take the lead into the investigation of the source of a major gas explosion in Wheatley.
-
Election Day: Windsor-Essex residents head to the polls in the federal election
Windsor-Essex voters are heading to the polls after a 36-day federal election campaign.
-
City to require proof of vaccinations for those 12+ at city recreation, sport and event facilities
The City of Windsor will require anyone over the age of 12 to provide proof of full COVID-19 vaccination before entering certain city indoor recreation facilities starting Wednesday.
Barrie
-
53 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths in Simcoe Muskoka, health unit reports two school outbreaks
The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit reported 53 new cases of COVID-19 and two deaths in its latest update since Friday.
-
One person is dead, an entire building displaced in Collingwood Ont. apartment fire
One person is dead, and 52 residents are displaced after a devastating fire in Collingwood, Ont. Monday morning.
-
Attempted murder charges laid after stabbing in Georgina
Two men face charges in connection with a stabbing in Georgina, according to York Regional Police.
Northern Ontario
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Election day 2021: Canadians to decide who will lead the country
After 36 days of parties campaigning for their votes, Canadians are making their voices heard, heading to the polls across 338 ridings to elect their next member of Parliament and ultimately determining who will form the next federal government at a pivotal time in the pandemic.
-
Several new bus route cancellations announced across Sudbury
With seven new bus route cancellations announced Monday morning, Sudbury Student Services Consortium now has 12 routes out-of-service. There are also 12 active cases of COVID-19 in schools across Greater Sudbury.
-
OPP in Temiskaming Shores dispatched to break and enter in progress
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) from the Temiskaming detachment were dispatched to a break and enter in progress in the Town of Cobalt on Friday night.
Ottawa
-
Election Day: Polls are open in Ottawa and eastern Ontario
Long lines were reported at some polling stations in Ottawa this morning as voters cast their vote in the 44th general election.
-
Full O-Train service could be shut down for three weeks after LRT train derailment: RTM
A device that is used to put sand on the rails in the winter could be behind a derailment Sunday on Ottawa's $2.1 billion Confederation Line LRT, the city’s transit chief said Monday.
-
University of Ottawa student-athlete Francis Perron dies shortly after Gee-Gees football game
The University of Ottawa is mourning the death of Gee-Gees football player Francis Perron, who died shortly after the Gee-Gees first game of the season.
Toronto
-
Long lineups form outside some polling stations across Toronto
Long lineups are forming outside some polling stations across the Greater Toronto Area after the number of voting venues in several GTA ridings were slashed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Important things to know with two days until Ontario's vaccine certificate program
With just days to go before Ontario's vaccine certificate program comes into effect there are some important things to know about how it will work.
-
Voting in the GTA: here's everything you need to know
Here’s what you need to know to vote in the Greater Toronto Area.
Montreal
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Election day 2021: Canadians to decide who will lead the country
After 36 days of parties campaigning for their votes, Canadians are making their voices heard, heading to the polls across 338 ridings to elect their next member of Parliament and ultimately determining who will form the next federal government at a pivotal time in the pandemic.
-
Habs' Drouin reveals he suffered from anxiety and insomnia last year
NHL forward Jonathan Drouin opened up for the first time about why he took a surprise break from professional hockey last spring, in separate interviews on RDS and TVA Sports.
-
Unvaccinated Quebecers 34.1 times more likely to be hospitalized for COVID-19 as province records 679 new cases
Quebec has 679 new COVID-19 cases Monday, bringing the total number of people infected to 403,704 since the start of the pandemic.
Atlantic
-
New Brunswick to reinstate mandatory mask policy; reports 199 new cases over the weekend
Health officials in New Brunswick are reinstating a mandatory mask policy in the province, as they report 199 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, including a single-day record 75 new cases on Sunday.
-
Polls open Monday following interesting summertime pandemic election
As the federal election winds down, experts say it's been an interesting campaign, and the results should be equally interesting Monday night as many across the Maritimes will be watching closely.
-
Nova Scotia reports 55 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, active cases drop to 129
Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting 55 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, along with 88 recoveries, as the number of active cases in the province drops to 129.
Winnipeg
-
NEW
NEW | 2 deaths, 156 new COVID-19 cases in Manitoba since Friday
Manitoba Health officials are reporting two new COVID-19 deaths and 156 new cases since Friday.
-
'Erratic' driver hit car, drove into oncoming traffic, and caused car to roll: Manitoba RCMP
The Manitoba RCMP said an “erratic driver” tailgated semi-trucks, drove into oncoming traffic and forced another vehicle to roll while travelling near Portage la Prairie, Man,
-
Residents and staff of First Nations personal care homes in Manitoba to get third COVID-19 vaccine dose
Residents and staff of First Nation personal care homes in Manitoba are now eligible for a third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
Calgary
-
The vaccinated may enter: Alberta's COVID-19 vaccine passport system begins today
The Alberta government has released more details about which businesses and institutions come under its new proof-of-vaccination program that allows some to operate without capacity limits and other public health measures.
-
Calgary police seek dashcam footage, witnesses to Glenmore Trail shooting
Calgary police are investigating a shooting on Glenmore Trail on Sunday that involved two vehicles.
-
Appeal rejected for Calgarian convicted in fatal stabbing of university student
An Alberta court has rejected the appeal of a man convicted of second-degree murder in a stabbing death at a Calgary house party in 2013.
Edmonton
-
3 Edmonton ridings to watch on election night
Alberta appears likely to turn its usual Conservative blue on election night, but some races in Edmonton might be close calls for Tory incumbents.
-
The vaccinated may enter: Alberta's COVID-19 vaccine passport system begins today
The Alberta government has released more details about which businesses and institutions come under its new proof-of-vaccination program that allows some to operate without capacity limits and other public health measures.
-
City of Edmonton to make COVID-19 vaccine mandatory for all employees
The City of Edmonton is introducing a vaccine policy for all city employees.
Vancouver
-
Man arrested, charged in connection to Prince George motel fire that killed 3
A man was arrested and charged late last week in connection to a fire at a Prince George motel that killed three people last year.
-
B.C. physicians prescribing time outdoors to improve overall health: Q+A
A program launched in partnership with the BC Parks Foundation has local physicians prescribing time outdoors to improve overall health.
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Election day 2021: Canadians to decide who will lead the country
After 36 days of parties campaigning for their votes, Canadians are making their voices heard, heading to the polls across 338 ridings to elect their next member of Parliament and ultimately determining who will form the next federal government at a pivotal time in the pandemic.