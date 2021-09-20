Six Nations polling stations moved due to a blockade

KITCHENER -

Elections Canada says three polling stations on Six Nations were relocated Monday due to a blockade.

Those taking part in the blockade informed workers that they wanted the stations removed.

Elections Canada says signs will redirect voters in the Brantford-Brant riding to the Oakland Community Centre.

Last week the Haudenosaunee Confederacy issued a letter calling for the removal of polling stations and election material on their territory.

The letter reads, in part: “The Confederacy Council has, and always will continue to discourage Onkwehonwe from participating in the election of leaders of other governments. This is a violation of Treaties and commitments our Ancestors made amoungst the Onkwehonweh and the immigrants that arrived over the past 400 years.”

It goes on to say: “Canada has a Treaty obligation to respect our Nationhood, as we have never relinquished our sovereignty and we view the actions of all involved in Canada’s election as doing such, in violation of Treaty Rights and Responsibilities we each are under obligation to fulfill.”

Alison Macdonald, the Liberal candidate for Brantford-Brant, posted on Twitter Monday morning that she was unable to vote due to the blockade. She later deleted her post and shared the news that the polling station had been moved to the Oakland Community Centre.