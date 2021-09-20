Six Nations polling station moved due to a blockade
Elections Canada says a polling station on Six Nations was relocated Monday due to a blockade.
Those taking part in the blockade informed workers that wouldn't move until the stations were moved.
Elections Canada says signs redirected voters in the Brantford-Brant riding to the Oakland Community Centre.
Last week the Haudenosaunee Confederacy issued a letter calling for the removal of polling stations and election material on their territory.
Their letter says, in part: "The Confederacy Council has, and always will continue to discourafe Onkwehonwe from participating in the election of leaders of other governments. This is a violation of treaties adn commitments out ancestors made amongst the Onkwehonweh and the immigrants that arrived over the past 400 years."
It goes on to say: “Canada has a Treaty obligation to respect our Nationhood, as we have never relinquished our sovereignty and we view the actions of all involved in Canada’s election as doing such, in violation of Treaty Rights and Responsibilities we each are under obligation to fulfill.”
Alison Macdonald, the Liberal candidate for Brantford-Brant, posted on Twitter Monday that she was one of the voters who was impacted by the blockade.
The post reads:
As voting is still taking place, CTV News is unable to verify Macdonald's claim that the blockade affected voter turnout.
Correction
There was only one polling station on Six Nations this year. Elections Canada originally said three stations were affected by the blockade, but Macdonald confirmed there is only one.
