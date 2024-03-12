Six Nations police conducting flyover today

A helicopter will be flying over Six Nations of the Grand River looking for stolen vehicles Tuesday.

In a release posted to social media, the Six Nations Police Service said the flyover is in response to an increase in stolen vehicles that have been found on the territory in recent months.

“Complaints have come in from Six Nations citizens about vehicles being dumped in various locations in the community,” police said.

The flyover is expected to start at 10 a.m. and continue throughout the day.

Six Nations police will be using an OPP helicopter for the operation.