KITCHENER -- Six Nations of the Grand River says it is "in crisis" after a "concerning upsurge" in COVID-19 cases over the Thanksgiving long weekend.

Ohsweken Public Health is reporting 14 active and 33 probable COVID-19 cases from the weekend.

The health unit said the cases are the result of private gatherings and of people travelling from one gathering to the next.

Staff from Ohsweken Public Health and Six Nations Health Services increased testing over the weekend and into this week.

"Our health care staff are exhausted and contact tracing is not yet complete. Health care perspectives and advice can't be ignored, they are working around the clock to keep us safe," director of health services Lori Davis Hill said in a news release.

"Some members that attended gatherings are symptomatic but not seeking testing, placing the community at a seriously heightened risk of exposure," Chief Mark Hill said. "Please get tested if you are unsure, it is better to be safe than sorry."

Community members are reminded to limit gatherings with people outside of their immediate household, maintain physical distancing, wash hands regularly, clean and disinfect commonly touched surfaces and wear face coverings in indoor settings.

As of Oct. 13, Six Nations has reported a total of 41 lab-confirmed positive COVID-19 cases. Eighteen cases are considered resolved and one person has died from complications from the disease.