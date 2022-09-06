Six Nations name new councillor in byelection

Gregory Frazer has been elected to the Six Nations of the Grand River council following a byelection held earlier this month.

Frazer will fill the ninth council seat of the 58th elected council.

“The ninth council seat, left vacant upon the resignation of Councillor Wendelyn Johnson in June, will be assumed by Gregory Frazer following a swearing-in ceremony at the upcoming General Council meeting on Sept. 13 in the Council Chambers,” said a media release from the Six Nations of the Grand River.

The official byelection results show Fraser received a total of 89 votes, edging out Alaina Vanevery who received 82 votes.

According to the official election results from the Six Nations of the Grand River, every person who was eligible to vote cast their vote with 238 ballots cast.

“Six Nations of the Grand River Elected Council would like to congratulate Gregory on being chosen by the community for this great duty and looks forward to working with him for the prosperity of Six Nations,” the media release said.