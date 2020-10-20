KITCHENER -- Six Nations of the Grand River Elected Council has passed several motions in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the community.

Last week, health officials and leadership said the community was "in crisis" after a recent spike in local cases. Officials are currently reporting 31 cases in the community.

On Thursday, the Emergency Control Group presented recommendations to council, which were passed as motions, Six Nations said in a news release.

The first motion will keep federal schools closed to students until at least January. Staff will still be allowed to go into the schools. The situation will be reassessed in December, the release said.

Six Nations has also made masks mandatory in all indoor public spaces, with an exemption for children under the age of two or people who have a medical condition or disability that means they can't wear a mask without assistance.

Indoor and outdoor gatherings should be limited to only immediate household members.

Elected officials also said trick-or-treating is strongly discouraged this year.

The community will host a COVID-19-safe Halloween drive-thru on Oct. 30 between 4 and 7 p.m.

The motions were all passed and are in effect on all Six Nations territory, the release said.