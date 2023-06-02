Six Nations hosting Stanley Cup viewing parties for Brandon Montour fans
Six Nations is hosting a series of viewing parties as hometown hero Brandon Montour hits the ice in his first Stanley Cup Final.
Montour, the 29-year-old defenceman for the Florida Panthers, grew up in Brantford, Ont.
He played with the Brantford Golden Eagles and Caledonia Corvairs in the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League, and in 2014, was drafted to the NHL. He played with the Anaheim Ducks and Buffalo Sabres before joining the Panthers roster.
Florida will be facing off against the Vegas Golden Knights in the finals.
It’s the second time in the team’s history that they’ll be playing for the Stanley Cup.
The Panthers entered the postseason as the second wild card in the playoffs.
They beat the Boston Bruins in seven games in the first round, won in the second round after five games against the Toronto Maple Leafs, and swept the Carolina Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference Final.
Local hockey fans will be keeping a close eye on Montour and the Panthers, and Six Nations of the Grand River is taking it one step further.
In addition to placing mini jersey decals and red bows around the community, they’ll be hosting a series of Stanley Cup viewing parties.
“We are so proud of everything Brandon has accomplished,” Chief Mark B. Hill said in a media release Friday. “He is a fantastic individual on and off the ice. He represents Six Nations of the Grand River with pride. This is a wonderful opportunity for our community to gather and support one of our own, as he pursues the most prestigious prize in all of hockey.”
POWER OUTAGE IN CALEDONIA
Saturday’s viewing party for game one coincides with a planned power outage in Caledonia.
Hydro One said it will begin at 10 p.m. on Saturday, and end Sunday at 6 a.m.
They added that 8,100 customers will be affected by the outage.
Hydro One employees will be working to improve local transmission infrastructure in the area.
VIEWING PARTIES
People can come out to watch the game, enjoy the company of fellow fans, eat food and have a great time cheering on Montour.
Puck drop for all games is 8 p.m.
GAME ONE
The first event will be held on Saturday, June 3 at The Gathering Place, located at 2593 Chiefswood Road in Ohsweken.
GAME TWO
The viewing party will move to Six Nations Community Hall at 1738 Fourth Line Road in Ohsweken on Monday, June 5.
GAME THREE
The Six Nations Community Hall will host the game three viewing party on Thursday, June 8.
GAME FOUR
The viewing party returns to The Gathering Place on Saturday, June 10.
GAME FIVE (IF NECESSARY)
The Six Nations Community Hall hosts game five on Tuesday, June 13.
GAME SIX (IF NECESSARY)
The viewing party for game six will also take place at Six Nations Community Hall on Thursday, June 15.
GAME SEVEN (IF NECESSARY)
Six Nations Community Hall will host the game seven viewing party on Monday, June 19.
-
