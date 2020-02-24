Six Nations group sets up Hwy. 6 blockade in support of Wet’Suwet’en
CALEDONIA -- A Six Nations group says they are in support of the Wet’Suwet’en Chiefs in British Columbia as they block off part of Hwy. 6.
The blockade was set up around 3 p.m. on Monday at the Argyle Street intersection outside Caledonia.
“It’s a nonviolent direction that we are doing,” said Cody Looking of the blockade. “This is our land. It’s a privilege to be on our land and today we are taking that privilege away here to be heard and seen.”
OPP officers set up a perimeter of the closure. A spokesperson from the police says their primary goal is to preserve the peace and maintain a safe environment.
Traffic has been re-routed around the intersection.
At around 5 p.m, the group said they don’t have plans to move anytime soon.
Earlier Monday morning, OPP removed a rail blockade on the Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory outside Bellville.
*UPDATE* (16:40 hr) Ongoing. #HWY6 in #Caledona closed between Argyle St South and Greens Rd. Expect traffic delays for demonstration. Please be patient if impacted. #ONHwys @OPP_WR @OPP_COMM_WR. ^rl— OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) February 24, 2020
Developing news outside of #Caledonia. At the scene of a blockade at Highway 6 & Argyle Street. At six we hear from the group from #SixNations. Live in minutes on @CTVKitchener pic.twitter.com/NQYhVYl1oU— Natalie van Rooy (@CTVNatalieVR) February 24, 2020