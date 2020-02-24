CALEDONIA -- A Six Nations group says they are in support of the Wet’Suwet’en Chiefs in British Columbia as they block off part of Hwy. 6.

The blockade was set up around 3 p.m. on Monday at the Argyle Street intersection outside Caledonia.

“It’s a nonviolent direction that we are doing,” said Cody Looking of the blockade. “This is our land. It’s a privilege to be on our land and today we are taking that privilege away here to be heard and seen.”

OPP officers set up a perimeter of the closure. A spokesperson from the police says their primary goal is to preserve the peace and maintain a safe environment.

Traffic has been re-routed around the intersection.

At around 5 p.m, the group said they don’t have plans to move anytime soon.

Earlier Monday morning, OPP removed a rail blockade on the Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory outside Bellville.

