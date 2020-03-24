KITCHENER -- Eighteen staff members working for the Six Nations fire department went into self-isolation after a firefighter became concerned about possible exposure to COVID-19.

Six Nations Fire Chief Matthew Miller is remaining in self-isolation as a precaution after the test of the firefighter came back negative.

"A member of our fire platoon is concerned about a potential exposure to COVID-19 and notified us right away, which allows us to take immediate steps to limit the spread of the virus," Fire Chief Miller is quoted in a news release issued Sunday.

"Public Health will be calling people who should begin to self-isolate immediately. Right now, 11 other fire fighters including myself are self-isolating as a precaution."

On Tuesday night, Six Nations of the Grand River confirmed that the test for the firefighter came back negative.

The others in self-isolation included members of support staff. All platoon members are returning to work.

Officials say they took steps to limit the potential spread, ordering anyone in contact with that person to self-isolate until the test results come back.

There are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Six Nations to date.