A state of emergency issued in Six Nations due to flooding around the Grand River has been lifted.

While flooding in Six Nations did not affect as many people as ice jam-related flooding did upstream in Brantford, 14 homes were placed under a voluntary evacuation order. One family was left stranded by high water and had to be rescued by firefighters.

The Six Nations Elected Council announced Tuesday morning that they were ending their state of emergency.

Water flows in the Grand River were expected to remain high in Six Nations for the next week, and officials warned that it would take longer than that to inspect and repair damaged infrastructure.

Fourth Line West remained closed between Seneca Road and Bateman Line after the state of emergency was lifted.