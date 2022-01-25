Six ICU beds available across Waterloo Wellington hospitals

Hospitals across Waterloo Wellington currently have six ICU beds available, the latest biweekly report shows.

A joint media release from the hospitals says they continue to deal with "daily challenges as the number of patients requiring hospitalization remains higher than the beds we have available."

The latest data also shows a shortage of 23 medical/surgical beds across the Waterloo Wellington area.

“Our hospitals continue to feel considerable pressures for acute care beds and ICU beds. As a community, we remain committed to working as a system of care to support one another in caring for patients that require hospitalization across Waterloo Wellington," said Lee Fairclough, president of St. Mary's General Hospital and COVID-19 lead, in the release. "However, the same remains true: there are not enough beds for the number of patients who require care. Thank you to those in the community that have been extending gratitude and actions to say thanks to our teams in the hospitals. Given the impacts of COVID in this wave, many have been working additional and longer shifts to provide the necessary care, and it has been appreciated.”

There are 312 total staff who are unable to work because of COVID-19, either because they have tested positive or were identified as a close contact.

Officials with Waterloo Wellington hospitals said they still don’t know when they'll be able to ramp up services for people waiting for non-urgent and non-emergency surgeries and procedures.

A further breakdown can be found here, with data provided by Waterloo Wellington hospitals: