Six golf carts stolen from business outside of Fergus

Centre Wellington Township -

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating the theft of six golf carts from a business in Centre Wellington Township.

The theft was reported to police between Oct. 7 and Oct. 8.

Police say unknown suspects stole six golf carts from the property, which had been secured with a cable prior to the theft.

The carts are beige in colour with green trim and have Golf North decals on the front hoods.

The approximate total value is $25,000.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wellington County OPP.