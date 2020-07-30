KITCHENER -- The Norfolk County Ontario Provincial Police say they believe a driver of a van targeted a family of geese that was walking on a street earlier on Wednesday.

Police were called to investigate an animal complaint on Norfolk Street North around 7:20 p.m. They say that a dark van was travelling on the street when it sped up and collided with a family of geese crossing the street.

The driver allegedly stopped the vehicle and got out to check for damage before getting back in and driving away.

Two geese were killed by the driver. “Officers arrived on scene and had to humanely dispatch four geese due to the extent of their injuries,” a news release says.

Anyone who has video or may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact the OPP. They would also like the driver to contact police.