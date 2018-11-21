

The SIU has terminated its investigation into injuries sustained at a residence in Kitchener.

Police officers were called to the scene of a domestic situation in the area of Driftwood Drive and Highview Drive.

The responding officer was reportedly told that a man inside had a knife.

They had a conversation through the second-floor window, after which the 28-year-old man disappeared briefly and then jumped out the window.

According to a press release from the Special Investigations Unit, the man suffered a fractured femur and stomach injuries.

"The evidence is clear that the man's decision to jump out of his window – thereby causing injury – had nothing to do with the police presence at the scene," said Director Tony Loparco in the release.

The SIU investigates all incidents involving police where there has been serious injury or death.