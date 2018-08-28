

CTV Kitchener





The Special Investigations Unit has terminated an investigation surrounding Guelph Police.

On July 21 at approximately 3:00 a.m., police were called to an apartment near Waterloo and Beechwood Avenues.

An officer reportedly located an unresponsive male there and provided medical assistance.

The 49-year-old man was pronounced dead at approximately 3:55 a.m.

On Aug. 28, the SIU ended its investigation, with acting director Martino saying in part in a statement, “It is clear that none of the officers caused or contributed to the man’s death.”

It was determined that the man had absent vital signs for some time, and was unresponsive to attempts made to resuscitate him.