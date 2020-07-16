KITCHENER -- The Special Investigations Unit is looking for people who witnessed a crash in Brant County last month that left a man seriously hurt.

The province's police watchdog says that at around 8:15 p.m. on June 27, an Ontario Provincial Police officer tried to stop a vehicle that was headed south on Newport Road.

Police say that the vehicle didn't stop.

Shortly after, officials say that the car went into a ditch and rolled over at the intersection of Old Greenfield Road and Newport Road.

The driver, a 36-year-old man who hasn't been publicly identified, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

It's not clear why the officer was trying to stop the vehicle.

Three investigators and two forensic investigators have been assigned to the case, and a subject officer has been designated.

Anyone who may have information is asked to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529.

If you have video evidence, you can upload it through the SIU's website.