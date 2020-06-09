Advertisement
SIU says no charges warranted against officers in Guelph arrest
KITCHENER -- The Special Investigations Unit has concluded that no criminal charges are warranted after a woman was hurt following an arrest in Guelph last year.
In Sept. 2019, officers responded to a home and placed a 32-year-old woman under arrest for assault and mischief to property, according to the SIU.
The woman was taken to the Guelph police station and put in a cell.
She was later taken to hospital and diagnosed with a fractured rib.
In a news release, SIU director Joseph Martino says there are no reasonable grounds to believe that the police officers committed a criminal offence connected to the woman’s injury.
The SIU only investigates incidents involving the police and civilians that have resulted in serious injury, death or allegations of sexual assault.