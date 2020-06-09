KITCHENER -- The Special Investigations Unit has concluded that no criminal charges are warranted after a woman was hurt following an arrest in Guelph last year.

In Sept. 2019, officers responded to a home and placed a 32-year-old woman under arrest for assault and mischief to property, according to the SIU.

The woman was taken to the Guelph police station and put in a cell.

She was later taken to hospital and diagnosed with a fractured rib.

In a news release, SIU director Joseph Martino says there are no reasonable grounds to believe that the police officers committed a criminal offence connected to the woman’s injury.

The SIU only investigates incidents involving the police and civilians that have resulted in serious injury, death or allegations of sexual assault.