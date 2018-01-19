

CTV Kitchener





An SIU investigation into an arrest in Kitchener has ended because investigators have been unable to find the arrestee.

The investigation dates back to Nov. 27, 2017, when a man was arrested for public intoxication near Charles and Benton streets.

He was released from custody the following morning, and then told police he had suffered a serious injury. The SIU was notified, as it is anytime someone reports a serious injury after an interaction with police.

SIU director Tony Loparco says investigators were not able to find the 52-year-old man, who has no fixed address. He says SIU personnel visited places the man was known to spend time, and talked to a family member, without success, while calls and text messages went unreturned.

As a result, the SIU has ended its investigation into the arrest.

Additionally, Loparco says, video evidence of the arrest shows police officers treating the man “gently and with respect” and doesn’t suggest any criminal behaviour on the part of police.