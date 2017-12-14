

CTV Kitchener





A police call in the Ripley area ended with two people in hospital and Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit being called in.

South Bruce OPP say they were called to a home in the former Huron Township, west of Walkerton, to check up on a man.

Officers responded early Wednesday afternoon. According to police, the man was “combative” and was eventually taken into custody.

Police say the man later complained of pain and was taken to hospital for assessment, while a police officer sought treatment for minor injuries.

The SIU, which investigates cases in which someone is killed or seriously hurt around the time of an interaction with police, is looking into the matter.