SIU notified of serious crash in Brantford
Published Saturday, August 29, 2020 12:47PM EDT
WATERLOO -- Brantford police have notified the province’s Special Investigation Unit of a serious crash.
The single-vehicle collision happened in the area of Paris and Ava roads, according to a Saturday news release.
At the scene, a vehicle could be seen underneath a bridge, with part of the guard rail above missing.
The incident is under investigation. Brantford police are asking drivers to avoid the area.