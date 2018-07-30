

The province’s police watchdog has been called in to investigate after a sudden death in Oxford County.

The Special Investigations Unit says on Friday, an OPP officer went to a home in Zorra Township as part of an ongoing investigation.

They say they had asked the 39-year-old woman to turn herself in at the police station.

After not hearing from the woman, an officer went again to the home on Sunday and knocked at the door but no one answered.

The SIU says shortly after people who knew the woman found her dead inside the home.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the unit.

Three investigators and two forensic investigators have been assigned to the case.

They say a post mortem is scheduled for Monday in London.