SIU investigating sudden death in Brantford

The province’s police watchdog has invoked its mandate after a sudden death in Brantford.

A news release from the Brantford Police Service said officers saw a suspicious vehicle in the area of Rawdon Street and Grey Street shortly after midnight on Wednesday. Officials said the vehicle was reported as stolen.

Officers tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver fled, police said.

The people in the vehicle, a man and a woman, fled the scene on foot in the area of Henry Street and Garden Avenue.

A 25-year-old Hamilton woman was taken into custody. A man was located dead shortly after, police said.

Brantford police said they notified Ontario’s Special Investigation Unit (SIU), and the SIU invoked its mandate.

The investigation is ongoing.