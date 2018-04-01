Featured
SIU investigating shooting of break-in suspect in Cambridge
Police say the Special Investigations Unit has been notified of the incident and has invoked its mandate to investigate. (Tina Yazdani/ CTV Kitchener)
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, April 1, 2018 12:13PM EDT
CAMBRIDGE, Ont. -- Ontario's police watchdog is investigating after police in Waterloo Region were involved in what the force calls a "shooting incident" involving a Hamilton man.
. @SIUOntario still on scene today investigating Waterloo Regional Police - after 30 y.o. suspect was shot & airlifted to hospital yesterday. pic.twitter.com/QszzvN1deh— Tina Yazdani (@TinaYazdani) April 1, 2018
Waterloo Regional Police say they were notified Saturday afternoon that the suspect from a break-in in Hamilton was on his way to Waterloo Region.
Officers spotted the suspect vehicle in Cambridge, Ont., and a man fled the area on foot.
In a statement, police say an "interaction occurred between the suspect and an officer," and the officer fired a gun.
The 30-year-old suspect was airlifted to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, while the officer involved was not hurt.
Police say the Special Investigations Unit has been notified of the incident and has invoked its mandate to investigate.
. @SIUOntario forensics team combing through field near 401 E @ Homer Watson. Looking for any evidence after shooting here yesterday pic.twitter.com/odbLV2haDf— Tina Yazdani (@TinaYazdani) April 1, 2018