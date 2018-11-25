

CTV Kitchener





The SIU is investigating a crash in Guelph that sent one man to hospital.

Around 4:30 a.m. Sunday, police were called to investigate an incident in the area of Bagot Street and Willow Road.

At the same time, police say in an unrelated incident, a driver fled the area at a high rate of speed and crashed their vehicle at Silvercreek Parkway and Campbell Road.

The driver, who has not been identified, sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital.

It’s not clear how the two incidents are connected but police say they notified the SIU who decided to invoke their mandate.

The SIU investigates all incidents involving police where there has been serious injury or death.