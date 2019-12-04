KITCHENER -- The province’s police watchdog says it is investigating a fatal police-involved shooting in Exeter.

The Special Investigations Unit made the announcement late Tuesday night, following multiple reports of a heavy police presence in the community in Huron County.

In a separate release, Huron County OPP say they were called, along with fire crews, to a report of a fire at a residence on Simcoe Street in Exeter at around 6:40 p.m. Tuesday.

The OPP say after entering the property, officers were involved in a confrontation with a man, during which he suffered serious injuries.

He was taken to local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The SIU is now investigating.