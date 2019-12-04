SIU investigating police-involved shooting
CTV Kitchener Published Wednesday, December 4, 2019 12:07AM EST
OPP file image.
KITCHENER -- The province’s police watchdog says it is investigating a fatal police-involved shooting in Exeter.
The Special Investigations Unit made the announcement late Tuesday night, following multiple reports of a heavy police presence in the community in Huron County.
In a separate release, Huron County OPP say they were called, along with fire crews, to a report of a fire at a residence on Simcoe Street in Exeter at around 6:40 p.m. Tuesday.
The OPP say after entering the property, officers were involved in a confrontation with a man, during which he suffered serious injuries.
He was taken to local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The SIU is now investigating.