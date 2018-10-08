

CTV Kitchener





A man has been taken to hospital after an incident at a Kitchener home.

Waterloo Regional Police received a report of a disturbance on Driftwood Place, in the Forest Heights neighbourhood, around 10 p.m. Sunday.

They say officers “made contact with a man who appeared at a second story window.”

The man then “became injured.”

Police have not released any additional details about what happened.

They say the man received medical treated from paramedics and was then taken to a Hamilton hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The SIU was notified and they have invoked their mandate.

The SIU investigates all incidents involving police where there has been serious injury or death.