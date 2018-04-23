

CTV Kitchener





A man was found dead in a vehicle after police were called to an intersection near Innerkip, Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit says.

According to the SIU, a 911 call was received around 1 a.m. Monday about a man in distress.

Responding OPP officers, including a tactical team, went to the intersection of Oxford Road 22 and Oxford Road 29, where they found a vehicle on the site of the road.

The SIU says officers approached the vehicle and found a man inside with a gunshot wound. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A post-mortem examination of the 54-year-old man, whose name has not been made public, is expected to take place on Tuesday.

The SIU investigates any case in which someone dies or complains or a serious injury around the time of an interaction with police. It has assigned five investigators to this case, and wants anyone who has information that might help the investigators to contact them at 1-800-787-8529.