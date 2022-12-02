SIU investigating death near Kenilworth, Ont.

The SIU is looking for witnesses to an interaction between Barrie police and a civilian, Aug. 30, 2022 (CTV NEWS) The SIU is looking for witnesses to an interaction between Barrie police and a civilian, Aug. 30, 2022 (CTV NEWS)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver