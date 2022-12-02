SIU investigating death near Kenilworth, Ont.

The province’s Special Investigations Unit is now taking a closer look at the death of a man in Wellington North.

At around 10 p.m. on Nov. 26, OPP were called to Concession Road 7 near Kenilworth, Ont. after they received a report of man causing damage inside his own home.

A large police presence was seen in the area as officers set up a perimeter around the property.

The SIU said multiple attempts were made to contact the man and after several hours the Tactics and Rescue Unit entered the home.

Inside they found the 47-year-old man dead in the bathroom.

OPP said the Officer of the Chief Coroner would be determining the cause of death.

In a press release they added that it was considered an isolated incident.

On Dec. 2 the SIU announced they would be investigating the death. They said two investigators and one forensic investigator have been assigned to the case.

The SIU investigates any police-involved incident that results in death, serious injury, sexual assault or the discharging of a firearm.