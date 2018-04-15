

The SIU has been called in to investigate after a 61-year-old man was shot by police following an interaction Saturday night.

OPP were called to a residence in the area of Perth Line 49 between Perth Road 135 and Perth Road 140 around 5 p.m. for reports of a domestic situation.

The SIU says officers encountered man and contained him on the property to begin negotiations.

At some point during the interaction police fired plastic projectiles from a riot control weapon at the man, which is a non-deadly weapon.

However, short time later the man suffered a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene around 10:15 p.m.

The SIU says at this point it believes the anti-riot weapon was the only police weapon that was discharged.

Four investigators and two forensic investigators have been assigned to the case

Two subject officers and 19 witness officers have also been designated.