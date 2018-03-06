

CTV Kitchener





The arrest of an alleged drunk driver in Norfolk County is now being probed by Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit.

According to the OPP, the SIU has invoked its mandate in connection with the Feb. 22 arrest.

Police have said that a 24-year-old Tillsonburg man was arrested following a traffic stop near Port Rowan, west of Turkey Point.

The man is facing charges including impaired driving and resisting police.

The SIU is called in to investigate cases in which someone claims to have been seriously injured or sexually assaulted by police, as well as cases in which someone dies during an interaction with police.