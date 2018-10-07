

The SIU is investigating the arrest of a man in Brussels.

On Friday, Huron County OPP received a report of a disturbance around 7:15 a.m.

Officers found an intoxicated man causing damage to a home.

He was taken into police custody without incident.

Todd Regular, a 38-year-old from Palmerston, has been charged with three counts of mischief and one count of assault.

Police say that after the arrest Regular complained of an injury.

He received medical treatment at a local hospital.

The OPP notified the SIU and agency decided to invoke their mandate.

The SIU investigates all incidents involving police where there has been serious injury or death.