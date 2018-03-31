

All lanes of Highway 401 were closed between Homer Watson and Cedar Creek in Cambridge following a police investigation.

Ornge Air Ambulance was dispatched to the scene and confirm they transported a 30-year-old man to Hamilton General Hospital with a gunshot wound.

Male, 30, has been airlifted to hospital with non-life threatening injuries after being shot during an interaction with an officer. @SIUOntario has invoked its mandate and is investigating. — Waterloo Reg. Police (@WRPSToday) March 31, 2018

The call for Ornge came in just before 5 p.m.

UPDATE Road Closure: : #Hwy401 between Homer Watson and Cedar Creek Rd #Cambridge - EB right lane remains CLOSED just west of Homer Watson, all other lanes OPEN ^jp — OPP GTA Traffic (@OPP_GTATraffic) March 31, 2018

All lanes of the highway but the far right eastbound lane have reopened.

#Hwy401 is closed between Homer Watson Blvd. and Cedar Creek Road in #Cambridge for police investigation. Please avoid area. — Waterloo Reg. Police (@WRPSToday) March 31, 2018

Cambridge police say an SIU mandate has been invoked.

SIU investigating Waterloo Regional Police in relation to shooting of man around 5 p.m. today. Man was airlifted to hospital. More details to be released tonight. — SIU (@SIUOntario) March 31, 2018

