All lanes of Highway 401 were closed between Homer Watson and Cedar Creek in Cambridge following a police investigation.

Ornge Air Ambulance was dispatched to the scene and confirm they transported a 30-year-old man to Hamilton General Hospital with a gunshot wound.

The call for Ornge came in just before 5 p.m.

All lanes of the highway but the far right eastbound lane have reopened.

Cambridge police say an SIU mandate has been invoked.


This is a developing story,