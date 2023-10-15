Kitchener

    • SIU investigating after man shot by officer in Cambridge

    An SIU vehicle is seen in file photo. (CTV News) An SIU vehicle is seen in file photo. (CTV News)

    Ontario's police watchdog is investigating after they say a man was shot by a Waterloo regional police officer in Cambridge.

    Waterloo regional police say they were called to the area of Sunnyhill Road around 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

    According to a news release from the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), officers saw a 34-year-old man with an edged weapon when they arrived.

    The SIU says an officer shot the man. He was taken to hospital for treatment.

    Three SIU investigators and two forensic investigators have been assigned to the case.

    Anyone with information about the incident, including photos or videos, is asked to contact the SIU at 1-800-787-8529 or online.

