WATERLOO -- A man has been seriously injured during an arrest by Guelph Police, and the province’s Special Investigations Unit is now investigating.

Guelph Police say they arrested two men and a woman around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday at a Willow Road parking lot.

The arrests were conducted as a part of an ongoing drug investigation, according to officials.

One of the men reportedly suffered serious injuries as a result of the interaction with police.

He was taken to Guelph General Hospital to be treated for his injuries and was later released.

Guelph police notified the SIU, who will now be investigating the incident.