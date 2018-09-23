

CTV Kitchener





The Special Investigations Unit was investigating after a man died at Tew’s Falls in Dundas.

Guelph Police received the call late Friday night when a man reportedly wanted to harm himself.

They determined the man’s location, and officers found his truck there.

Hamilton Police were called to assist, but the search was called off because it was too dark.

The man was found dead the following morning at the bottom of the escarpment.

The SIU was investigating, and has asked anyone with information in the matter to contact them.