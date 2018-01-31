

CTV Kitchener





Four allegations of sexual assault on the part of Waterloo Regional Police officers have been brought to the attention of Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit since the start of the year.

The SIU says it has launched four investigations into alleged sexual assaults involving WRPS officers since Jan. 1.

Two of the assaults are alleged to have happened in the 1990s. A third is alleged to have happened in September 2017. It is not clear when the fourth assault is alleged to have occurred.

Also unclear is whether the complaints came from civilians or from other Waterloo Regional Police officers.

Waterloo Regional Police say they cannot comment on specific allegations, but take any claims of sexual assault seriously and notify the SIU whenever they encounter a situation that meets the SIU’s mandate.

Several current and former WRPS officers are part of a proposed class-action lawsuit alleging systemic sexual harassment and discrimination within the organization.