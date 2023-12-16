SIU finishes investigation into man arrested by OPP officers in Fergus

An OPP officer is not facing any criminal repercussions after Ontario’s police watch dog reviewed an arrest in Fergus from earlier this year.

According to Joseph Martino, the Director of the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), no reasonable grounds were found to believe the officer committed a criminal offence in connection to the arrest of a 43-year-old man.

On April 8, the man was arrested for public intoxication. According to police, during the arrest, the man was forced to the ground and officers intervened to take him into custody.

“The man was punched in the face, handcuffed and put into a cruiser. The man was taken to hospital and diagnosed with a fractured left knee. Director Martino found the evidence falls short of establishing that the force used was excessive,” reads the SUI report.