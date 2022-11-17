SIU finds Waterloo regional police not responsible for man’s broken wrist

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is discontinuing the investigation into a man’s injury sustained while in Waterloo regional police custody.

The investigation, which was into the broken right hand suffered by a 28-year-old in August, has been terminated by SIU Director Joseph Martino.

“He was taken to the police station and placed in an interview room where a camera captured the man punching the camera, walls and the door, fracturing his hand in the process,” the report says.

The injury and investigation followed the man’s arrest on Aug. 6 for impaired driving.

“Based on the SIU’s preliminary inquiries, including a review of video footage that captured the incident, Director Martino found it plain and obvious that the police did nothing to cause or contribute to the man’s injuries. Accordingly, the file has been closed,” the SIU report released on Thursday says.