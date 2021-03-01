KITCHENER -- The province's police watchdog has determined that there was no criminal offence committed after a woman was hurt during an arrest in Rockwood last year.

According to a news release from the Special Investigations Unit, the Ontario Provincial Police responded to a call on Sept. 19 regarding an alleged assault and mischief at a residence.

Once officers arrived on scene and attempted to make an arrest, the 28-year-old woman fled to the backyard on foot.

During the course of her arrest, the SIU said she suffered a serious fracture to her right arm.

The organization announced Monday morning that it had found no reasonable grounds to believe that an officer committed a criminal offence in connection to the woman’s arrest and injury.

The SIU investigates the conduct of police that may have resulted in death, injury, sexual assault or the discharging of a firearm.