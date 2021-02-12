KITCHENER -- The province's police watchdog has determined that there was no criminal offence committed after a woman fractured her foot in Waterloo in the company of police last year.

According to a news release from the Special Investigations Unit, Waterloo regional police officers transported an inebriated woman from a store to her home.

Outside, the woman walked off a landing and fell onto the lawn, the SIU said, fracturing her left foot.

The SIU investigates the conduct of police that may have resulted in death, injury, sexual assault or the discharging of a firearm.

The organization announced Friday morning that it had found no reasonable grounds to believe that a police officer committed a criminal offence.