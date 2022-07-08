SIU ends investigation, says alcohol withdrawal caused seizure

A Special Investigations Unit investigation into the hospitalization of a 34-year-old woman in Stratford has ended, after determining she was going through alcohol withdrawal.

According to an SIU release, Stratford Police arrested a woman for outstanding warrants on June 2. The SIU said the woman then had a grand mal seizure and fell and hit her head. She was transferred to hospital after suffering a hematoma to the forehead.

“The cause of the seizure was alcohol withdrawal, not any action or inaction on the part of the police. As there was patently nothing to investigate as far as the potential criminal liability of any police officer is concerned in connection with the woman’s condition, the file has been closed,” the release said.

According to the SIU, preliminary inquiries included a review of the woman’s medical records