Medical evidence has led the SIU to terminate into its investigation into a recent arrest by Waterloo Regional Police.

The investigation involved a Dec. 22, 2017, arrest at an undisclosed location in Kitchener.

According to the SIU, a 41-year-old man had barricaded himself inside the second-floor washroom of a home after police were called there to deal with a domestic disturbance.

The man eventually left the washroom and was taken into custody, then to hospital.

The SIU says the man never suffered a serious injury, meaning the entire incident falls outside the organization’s mandate.