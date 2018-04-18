Featured
SIU ends investigation into Kitchener arrest
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser is pictured on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2016. (Matt Harris / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, April 18, 2018 1:24PM EDT
Medical evidence has led the SIU to terminate into its investigation into a recent arrest by Waterloo Regional Police.
The investigation involved a Dec. 22, 2017, arrest at an undisclosed location in Kitchener.
According to the SIU, a 41-year-old man had barricaded himself inside the second-floor washroom of a home after police were called there to deal with a domestic disturbance.
The man eventually left the washroom and was taken into custody, then to hospital.
The SIU says the man never suffered a serious injury, meaning the entire incident falls outside the organization’s mandate.