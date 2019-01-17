

CTV Kitchener





The death of a Guelph man last December was not a result of his contact with police.

That's according to the SIU who has completed its investigation into the incident.

Clyde Abbott called police on December 13 after noticing footprints outside his home on Speedvale Avenue East.

The 72-year-old man told the responding officer he was concerned about a break-in on his property.

Abbot collapsed while the two were talking in the driveway.

He was then taken to hospital and pronounced dead a few hours later.

The SIU released the results of their investigation on Thursday morning.

“The evidence indicates that the man’s death resulted from a cardiac event in the presence of an officer conduction an investigation on the man’s behalf and had nothing to do with the officer’s conduct.”