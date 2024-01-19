SIU closes its investigation into fatal Guelph collision

KITCHENER
    Officers with Guelph police won’t be charged in connection to a crash that killed a Oxford County man.

    In a report released Friday, the Special Investigations Unit said there are no reasonable grounds to lay criminal charges in this case.

    On the morning of Sept. 23, 2023, police were asked to do a welfare check. According to the SIU, the man, who was wanted for several offences, was said to have a gun and had threatened “suicide by cop.”

    OPP pinged his cellphone and determined he was driving a yellow pickup truck in Guelph.

    Police spotted the vehicle on Victoria Street South.

    The truck picked up speed as the driver was, the SIU said, “presumably aware of the police presence behind him.”

    The pickup drove into the Clair Road East intersection on a red light and struck a Hyundai Elantra that was attempting to make a left turn.

    Then it hit another pickup truck before continuing south and rolled several times.

    The scene of a fatal crash in Guelph on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. (Hannah Schmidt/CTV News)

    The SIU said the vehicle was going over 120 km/h at the time of the crash.

    The report stated the 43-year-old driver had “catastrophic injuries” and was pronounced dead at the scene.

    SIU Director Joseph Martino said officers had reason to believe the man had a gun and was a danger to himself and others. He added that the officers were driving at moderate speeds and at a safe distance behind the pickup. Martino concluded that the officers acted reasonably in their pursuit.

