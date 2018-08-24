

A Waterloo Regional Police officer has been cleared by Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit in the 2017 arrest of a murder suspect.

The SIU said there were no reasonable grounds to lay criminal charges against the officer in relation to an injury suffered by the suspect.

Michael Fless was arrested on June 16 on Westmount Road, near Karn Street.

He had sustained a fractured bone in his left foot during the arrest.

He had been wanted by Winnipeg Police on a Canada-wide warrant, and at large since November 2016 in connection with two separate incidents which occurred on the same day.

One shooting left a 39-year-old man critically injured. He later died. The other incident involved two people being shot after they were robbed and forced into a vehicle.

In addition to second-degree murder, Fless was wanted for attempted murder, kidnapping, robbery and other offences.

The SIU is mandated to look into any incident in which someone is killed or seriously injured while interacting with police.