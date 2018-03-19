

CTV Kitchener





The Special Investigations Unit says a Waterloo Regional Police officer will not face any charges after a 2017 incident in Kitchener left several people hurt.

The six-vehicle collision happened in the morning of January 18th when a stolen SUV went through a red light.

An officer spotted the SUV that had been reported as stolen, and followed it through the streets of Kitchener, until it ran a red light at Queen’s Boulevard and Belmont.

The collision left 27-year old pedestrian Liam Hill with serious injuries.

The director of the SIU says the police officer’s driving was not outside the norm, and the pursuit did not cause the SUV driver to go through the intersection.