The SIU has terminated an investigation into police conduct for the Waterloo Regional Police Service.

On Dec. 19, police officers arrested a male, 24, for two robberies.

He was taken to the police station and put in a cell.

According to a press release from the SIU, the male began banging his head on the cell bars.

“The video evidence clearly establishes that any injury suffered by the man was self-inflicted and did not result from police conduct,” said Tony Loparco, director of the SIU, in part in a statement.

When officers spoke with the man, he continued, also punching himself in the face.

He was taken to hospital for his injuries.

“In addition, the medical evidence shows no indication of serious injury,” Loparco said.