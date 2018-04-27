A Waterloo Regional Police officer who tackled and punched a civilian with “unreal strength and immense pain tolerance” was entirely justified in doing so, Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit has found.

The SIU had been investigating the April 25, 2017 arrest on Mill Street in Kitchener because the 34-year-old man placed under arrest suffered facial injuries including a fractured orbital bone and a fractured nose.

The events leading up to the arrest began late that afternoon, when police received a call of two men fighting at a rooming house in Waterloo.

According to the SIU’s report, the 34 year old had thrown a paving stone out of a third-floor window at his landlord and another tenant of the rooming house. The other tenant went inside and a fight ensued. During the fight, the two men fell down a staircase, and the 34 year old hit the other man with a hatchet.

Police were called, but the 34 year old left the building before they showed up. An officer later spotted him walking on Mill Street in Kitchener.

SIU investigators found that the officer ordered the man to show his hands, but the man instead reached for his waistband. Believing – correctly, it would turn out – that the man might still have the hatchet with him, the officer pulled out his gun and ordered the man to the ground.

The man refused to comply, the SIU says, at which point the officer exchanged his gun for a stun gun. The stun gun was fired twice, but the man pulled the wires out of his body and started to walk away, drinking a beer.

The officer told the SIU that the man saw an approaching car and yelled “Give me your car! I’m taking your car!” before the car reversed and left the area, and that he feared the man might kill somebody.

The officer then tackled the man. Another officer fired her stun gun at the man, but he continued to fight with the officer, grabbing his vest and radio microphone. Witnesses said that the officer punched the man about six times, until he stopped resisting his arrest.

In addition to clearing the officer of any criminal wrongdoing, SIU director Tony Loparco praised him for keeping a “level head” and showing restraint in not resorting to a more significant use of force, particularly given the 34 year old’s “total lack of fear, his incredible resistance to pain, and his resultant surprising and extraordinary human strength.”

Loparco noted that the broken bones in the man’s eye were likely caused by a kick from the fight in the rooming house, and not by police – but even if they had come from the police officer, the officer would have been well within his rights to hit the man.

“The officer used no more force than was necessary in the execution of his lawful duties,” Loparco said.

The officer suffered a broken finger as he tried to arrest the man.